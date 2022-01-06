Skip to main content
Energy

Russia's Gazprom signs four-year gas deal with Turkey's Botas

The logo of Gazprom company is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom Export has signed new four-year gas supply agreement with Turkish state energy company Botas, the export arm of gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday.

Gazprom Export will supply up to 5.75 billion cubic metres of gas to Botas per year under the deal, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

