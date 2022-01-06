Energy
Russia's Gazprom signs four-year gas deal with Turkey's Botas
MOSCOW, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom Export has signed new four-year gas supply agreement with Turkish state energy company Botas, the export arm of gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday.
Gazprom Export will supply up to 5.75 billion cubic metres of gas to Botas per year under the deal, it said in a statement.
Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely
