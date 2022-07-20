Russia's Gazprom still expects papers from Siemens for Nord Stream 1 turbine

The logo of Gazprom company is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Wednesday it has still not received documentation from Siemens (ENR1n.DE) needed for reinstalling a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline amid sanctions from Canada and the European Union.

Gazprom also said that the return of the turbine, which had been sent for maintenance, as well as further major maintenance of other engines, has had a direct impact on the safe operations of Nord Stream 1.

Reporting by Reuters

