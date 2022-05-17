1 minute read
Russia's Gazprom will not disclose Q1 financial results, Interfax reports
May 17 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) will not publish its first-quarter financial results, Interfax reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source.
Several Russian companies have decided not to reveal their financial and operational results, while the government has classified some data amid Western sanctions over what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
