Russia's Gazprom won't reduce gas supplies to Moldova, but reserves right to

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian state gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has decided against reducing gas supplies to Moldova but said in a statement on Monday that it reserved the right to lower or cut shipments if Moldova fails to make agreed gas payments.

Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of keeping gas supplies which pass through the country on the way to Moldova, and said it could start reducing these flows.

Ukraine denied withholding Russian gas meant for Moldova.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











