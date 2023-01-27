Russia's idle primary oil refining capacity seen rising by 29% in 2023















MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia's offline primary oil refining capacity for 2023 is set to increase by 29%, or 5.976 million tonnes, from the previous year to 26.55 million tonnes, according to data from industry sources and Reuters calculations.

The increase follows changes in Russian oil refineries' maintenance schedules.

Russia expects Western sanctions and a looming oil products embargo, which takes effect on Feb. 5, to have a significant impact on its oil products exports and production.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.