Russia's Japan envoy says it's 'only logical' to keep 'mutually beneficial' Sakhalin projects

A general view of the liquefied natural gas plant operated by Sakhalin Energy at Prigorodnoye on the Pacific island of Sakhalin, Russia July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Vladimir Soldatkin

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Japan said on Thursday it was only logical to maintain "mutually beneficial" energy projects in Sakhalin, after withdrawals by Shell (SHEL.L) and Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) raised doubt about the fate of Japan's stakes in them.

Shell and Exxon have announced plans to exit the Sakhalin-1 and 2 oil and gas projects in Russia's Far East, respectively, in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine, a stance the West rejects as baseless propaganda.

"These are very important projects for both Russia and Japan in my view, because both countries greatly benefit from them," Ambassador Mikhail Galuzin told Reuters.

"It is only natural and logical to continue implementation of such approaches because they correspond to the long term interests of both states, both countries, both countries’ businesses."

The Sakhalin 1 project is 30% owned by the Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development (SODECO), which is in turn held by the Japanese government and several Japanese companies including trading houses Itochu Corp (8001.T) and Marubeni Corp .

Two other leading Japanese traders, Mitsui & Co (8031.T) and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), own stakes of 12.5% and 10% respectively in the Sakhalin 2 project.

Galuzin spoke a day after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gave no clear indication of the fate of Japan's stakes in the projects by underscoring both their importance for Tokyo's energy security and his intention to keep in step with G7 peers' sanctions against Russia.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by Mark Heinrich

