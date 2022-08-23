Russia's Kirishi refinery to boost low octane output amid maintenance, sources say

Companies Surgutneftegaz PAO Follow

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Kirishi oil refinery, owned by Surgutneftegaz (SNGS.MM), is due to sharply cut high octane gasoline output in October and November amid maintenance but will boost production of low octane fuel for export, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The refinery, located in western part of Russia, would hold maintenance of isomerisation and catalytic reforming units from Oct. 1 until Nov. 15, the source said.

"There will be a large-scale maintenance of the reforming and isomerisation. There will be no high octane, while A-76 (low octane gasoline grade) will emerge for exports," a source said.

Kirishi usually produces more than 200,000 tonnes of gasoline per month. Sources said it was expected to produce more than 100,000 tonnes of A-76 gasoline grade per month during the maintenance.

The plant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

