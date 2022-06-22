Russia's lowering of gas flows a 'rogue move' -European Commission

A model of the natural gas pipeline is seen in front of displayed word EU and Russia flag colours in this illustration taken March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - Russian reductions of gas flows to Europe are "very rogue moves" a senior European Commission official said on Wednesday, adding plans to step up coal use in the bloc would be temporary and climate goals remained intact.

"The unlawful invasion by Russia of Ukraine has resulted in an emergency situation in the EU," Elina Bardram, acting director for International Affairs and Climate Finance at the European Commision, told the Africa Energy Forum in Brussels.

"With the very rogue moves we are observing from the Putin administration in terms of Gazprom lowering the flow very suddenly, we are doing some very important measures, but all of those measures are temporary", she added, referring to coal use.

The EU and other developed economies have widened sanctions on Russia to include its oil and coal but have held off on banning gas imports.

However, gas prices have hit record highs as a slowdown in flows from Russia in recent days has deepened worries over supply in higher-demand winter months.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic, a vital supply route to Germany, is working at just 40% capacity. Moscow says Western sanctions are hindering repairs but Europe says this is a pretext to reduce flows. read more

"The EU's 2030 and 2050 targets remain fully intact ... while we may temporarily increase our use of coal, the long term direction is clear," added Bardram, who headed the European Commission's delegation to the 2015 Paris Climate talks.

Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

