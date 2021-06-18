Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Russia's Lukoil to invest $3 bln in petrochemicals in 6 yrs, TASS says

1 minute read

Oil platforms operated by Lukoil company are seen at the Korchagina oil field in Caspian Sea, Russia October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM) plans to invest $3 billion in production of petrochemicals within the next 6 years, TASS news agency quoted the company's head, Vagit Alekperov, as saying on Friday.

He was speaking at the launch of an isomerisation unit at the NORSI oil refinery that is part of Russia's drive to improve the quality and ecological standards of the fuel.

Lukoil has put the unit's annual production capacity at 800,000 tonnes. It will help Lukoil to boost production of gasoline by 400,000 tonnes per year.

According to Refinitiv data, the refinery processed 11.161 million tonnes of crude oil in 2020. It produced 3.317 million tonnes of gasoline, 3.158 million tonnes of diesel and 2.412 million tonnes of fuel oil.

Lukoil was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 72.6756 roubles)

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maxim Nazarov; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 2:34 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE OPEC told to expect limited U.S. oil output growth, for now - sources

OPEC officials heard from industry experts that U.S. oil output growth will likely remain limited in 2021 despite rising prices, OPEC sources said, giving it more power to manage the market in the short term before a potentially strong rise in shale output in 2022.

EnergyEarly-season Gulf of Mexico storm trims some U.S. oil production
EnergyOil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
EnergyTraders beef up U.S. renewable fuel teams as demand soars
EnergyHeatwave bakes U.S. Southwest for fifth day as power grids hold up