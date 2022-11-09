Russia's Lukoil launches new NORSI refinery unit to raise high-grade output

Companies NK Lukoil PAO Follow















MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM) said on Wednesday it had brought an advanced oil processing unit at its NORSI refinery online, with the aim of raising high-grade fuel output.

Lukoil said the unit, construction of which started in 2018, will allow it to increase high-grade Euro 5 diesel output by 1.1 million tonnes per year, lower the share of fuel oil in its production mix and create more than 200 high-tech jobs.

The plant may fully stop producing fuel oil, a low-grade fuel, Lukoil added.

In 2021 NORSI, located in the city of Nizhny Novgorod on the Volga river, processed 13.74 million tonnes of oil and produced 4.07 million tonnes of gasoline, 3.9 million tonnes of diesel and 2.2 million tonnes of fuel oil.

