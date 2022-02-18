Russia's Lukoil spends $1.5 bln to raise stake in Azeri gas project

A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Lukoil logo in this illustration taken, February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM) has closed a deal to buy a 9.99% stake in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz natural gas project from Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas for $1.45 billion, it said on Friday.

Lukoil had been set to buy a 15.5% stake from Petronas for $2.25 billion but reduced the transaction after other project shareholders BP and Azeri SOCAR, claimed their pre-emptive rights.

After Friday's completion of the deal Lukoil owns 19.99% in Shah Deniz, BP as operator controls 29.99%, with TPAO owning 19%, SOCAR 14.35%, NICO 10% and SGC the remaining 6.67%.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova Editing by David Goodman

