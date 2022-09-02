1 minute read
Russia's Medvedev threatens 'no gas' for Europe if Brussels adopts price cap
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Companies
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russian ex-president Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would turn off gas supply to Europe if Brussels pushes ahead with a price cap on Russian gas.
Responding to comments by European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen about putting a ceiling on the price Europe pays for Russian gas, Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app: "There will simply be no Russian gas in Europe." read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.