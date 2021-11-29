Energy
Russia's Novak says no need for urgent measures on oil market -TASS
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia sees no need for urgent measures on the oil market, TASS cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Monday.
Novak said OPEC+ partners had not asked for a renegotiation to a deal on output in response to the spread of the Omicron variant, news agencies reported.
Oil prices rebounded on Monday as investors looked for bargains after Friday's slump and on speculation that OPEC+ may pause an output increase in response to the spread of the new COVID-19 variant. read more
Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.