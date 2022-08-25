Russia's Novatek board recommends H1 dividend of 45 roubles per share

Participants walk past the stand of Novatek company during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas Novatek (NVTK.MM) said on Thursday its board has recommended a dividend for the first half of 2022 of 45 roubles per ordinary share.

