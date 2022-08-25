1 minute read
Russia's Novatek board recommends H1 dividend of 45 roubles per share
MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas Novatek (NVTK.MM) said on Thursday its board has recommended a dividend for the first half of 2022 of 45 roubles per ordinary share.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Susan Fenton
