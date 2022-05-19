Russia's Novatek to launch two LNG reloading hubs next year, CEO says

People walk past the Novatek stand during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

May 19 (Reuters) - Novatek (NVTK.MM) boss Leonid Mikhelson said on Thursday the Russian gas producer plans to launch its two liquefied natural gas (LNG) reloading hubs aimed at cutting transportation costs as soon as next year.

The hubs will be built in Kamchatka in the Far East and in the Arctic city of Murmansk, he said.

"In a year from now, we are launching two reloading spots on the Kamchatka Peninsula and near Murmansk which will allow us to cut transportation costs. Our LNG will be competitive in any market," Mikhelson told a forum.

The sites will reduce shipping costs by allowing LNG tankers to transfer cargoes to smaller vessels, saving Novatek the expense of sailing tankers to every end-user.

Novatek operates Yamal LNG, the larger of Russia's two LNG plants.

It is building its next site, Arctic LNG 2, which is due to launch its first line next year.

"The first (Arctic LNG 2 production) line is nearly completed, we need 2-3 lines and there are big difficulties due to the sanctions... logistics," he said.

"For now, we are managing to overcome those and have not changed the launch schedule."

Novatek plans to start operations at the first of Arctic LNG 2's three lines in 2023.

