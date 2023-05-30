Russia's Novatek plans new LNG plant with 20.4 mln T/year output - Kommersant

Companies Novatek PAO Follow















MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Russian energy company Novatek (NVTK.MM) plans to build a new plant to produce 20.4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in northern Murmansk region, Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

It said that the plant with consist of three production lines with capacity of 6.8 million tonnes per year. First two lines are expected to start production in the end of 2027, while the last line is scheduled to start operations in 2029.

Novatek told the newspaper that the company has embarked on implementation of the Murmansk LNG project, without providing details.

Novatek has not responded to a Reuters request for comment.

