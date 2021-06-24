Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia's Novatek in talks with Japan's Mitsui on ammonia project, Kommersant says

The logo of Russian gas producer Novatek is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas producer Novatek (NVTK.MM) has been in talks with Mitsui (8031.T) about the Japanese firm joining a future ammonia producing project in the Arctic, Kommersant daily reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the talks.

Novatek did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Novatek decided to reconfigure its Obsky LNG project to produce ammonia, hydrogen and methanol, Novatek Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay said on Wednesday. read more

The newspaper said Novatek might sell a stake in the project to Mitsui, which might also become a key buyer of ammonia. Production was expected to start in 2026.

Mitsui is already Novatek's partner in Arctic LNG 2 project on production of liquefied natural gas.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edmund Blair

