Russia's offline primary oil refining capacity revised up 28% for May

May 11 (Reuters) - Russia's idled primary oil refining capacity was revised up to 6.2 million tonnes for May, an increase of 28% compared with the previous estimate, two industry sources, citing the data on refinery maintenance plans, said and also Reuters calculations based on Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Wednesday.

Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Jane Merriman

