Russia's offline primary oil refining capacity seen falling in June















MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Russia's offline primary oil refining capacity is expected to fall by 38% in June from May to 3.05 million tonnes, industry sources said and Reuters calculations showed on Tuesday.

The expected decline is due to the end of seasonal maintenance works on Russian refineries next month.

Idle primary oil refining capacity has also been revised up for this month by 500,000 tonnes from the previous plan to 5.0 million tonnes due to extended maintenance periods on several refineries.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.