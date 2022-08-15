1 minute read
Russia's oil export duty to fall to $52/T in Sept -finance ministry
MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russia's oil export duty is set to decline to $52 per tonne in September from $53 per tonne in August, the finance ministry said on Monday, tracking global oil prices.
The level of duty is calculated by the finance ministry and based on monitoring of seaborne Urals , crude oil prices.
The ministry based the August export duty on prices recorded between July 15 and Aug. 14.
Here are export duties in U.S. dollars per tonne:
Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman
