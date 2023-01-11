Russia's Putin and Iran's Raisi discuss energy and transport in telephone call

[1/2] Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with government members via a video link from a residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 11, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Summary This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.















MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed energy and transport projects with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in a telephone call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

Moscow and Tehran have moved to forge closer relations after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February, prompting sweeping Western sanctions. Russia and Iran, which is also under Western sanctions, are among the world's largest oil exporters.

"The presidents spoke in favour of the consistent implementation of mutually beneficial projects in the energy, transport and logistics sectors," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.

It added that the two countries hoped for a "normalisation" of the situation in Syria, and to "restore" the country's territorial integrity.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.