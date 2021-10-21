Russia's Putin says OPEC+ increasing oil output slightly more than agreed

A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers was increasing output slightly more than agreed, but that not all countries were able to significantly raise production.

"Not all oil-producing countries are in a position to ramp up production quickly," Putin said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.