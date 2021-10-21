Energy
Russia's Putin says OPEC+ increasing oil output slightly more than agreed
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers was increasing output slightly more than agreed, but that not all countries were able to significantly raise production.
"Not all oil-producing countries are in a position to ramp up production quickly," Putin said.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow
