Russia's Rosneft agrees 100 mln T oil supply deal with CNPC

An aerial view shows Rosneft's Vankor oil field in eastern Siberia, some 2,800 km (1,740 miles) east of Moscow, November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (RUSSIA)/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) will supply a total of 100 million tonnes of oil to China's CNPC through Kazakhstan over 10 years under a deal signed on Friday, Rosneft said.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Blair

