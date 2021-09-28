Skip to main content

Energy

Russia's Rosneft announces export tenders for naphtha, gasoline for 2022 delivery

1 minute read

The Rosneft logo is pictured on a safety helmet in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. Picture taken April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Rosneft (ROSN.MM) has announced export tenders to sell naphtha and gasoline from its refineries for delivery between January and December 2022, the state-owned Russian oil major said on its electronic platform.

The company had previously offered diesel, gasoil and marine diesel oil for export in 2022.

Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 5:51 AM UTC

APPEC Lack of investment, more demand to drive oil price volatility -industry execs

A lack of investment in new oil and gas supplies, amid a shift in focus to cleaner fuels, is likely to drive price volatility in the next decade as demand for traditional energy sources grows, senior industry executives said.

Energy
Oil climbs for sixth day on supply concerns, Brent tops $80
Energy
China provincial governor urges more coal imports to resolve power shortages
Energy
TotalEnergies, China Three Gorges to form electric mobility venture in China
Energy
Britain puts military on standby as panic buying leaves pumps dry