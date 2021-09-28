Russia's Rosneft announces export tenders for naphtha, gasoline for 2022 delivery

The Rosneft logo is pictured on a safety helmet in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. Picture taken April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Rosneft (ROSN.MM) has announced export tenders to sell naphtha and gasoline from its refineries for delivery between January and December 2022, the state-owned Russian oil major said on its electronic platform.

The company had previously offered diesel, gasoil and marine diesel oil for export in 2022.

Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; editing by Jason Neely

