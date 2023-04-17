Russia's Rosneft files legal action against German subsidiaries trusteeship extension















BERLIN, April 17 (Reuters) - Russian oil company Rosneft (ROSN.MM) filed a legal action against the German government's extension of a trusteeship on its German subsidiaries and control of Schwedt refinery, its lawyer said on Monday.

Last month, a court threw out a case brought by Rosneft (ROSN.MM) against Berlin's move.

The court said the government in September had acted out of concern that disruptions in the supply of Russian oil could prevent Rosneft's German subsidiaries from getting sufficient supplies for Schwedt, which the court said was within the government's mandate.

A day after the court decision, the government extended its trusteeship over the local units of Russia's Rosneft for six more months.

Malmendier Legal, the law firm hired by Rosneft, on LinkedIn said it had made an administrative application to the Economy Ministry as the situation had changed from last summer.

"What is certain is that what matters in assessing the extension of the trusteeship is not diffusing apprehensions from the summer of 2022, but the factual and legal situation as of 15 March 2023. This requires a completely new appraisal," Malmendier told Reuters.

The Economy Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Malmendier said the company has not yet received the written reasons for March's verdict.

Rosneft also applied for compensation for the financial losses it suffered during the first six months of trusteeship, the law firm said. Germany's ban of Russian crude oil had forced the Schwedt refinery to run at half capacity since January and that had caused considerable financial loss, it said.

European governments ratcheted up sanctions on major energy supplier Russia for its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Grant McCool











