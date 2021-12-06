Russia's Rosneft and Indian Oil sign 2022 supply deal

The Rosneft logo is pictured on a safety helmet in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Rosneft (ROSN.MM) has signed a deal to supply refiner Indian Oil (IOC.NS) with up to 2 million tonnes of crude next year, the Russian oil producer said in a press release on its website.

"The new oil supply deal confirms the strategic nature of long-term partnership between Rosneft and Indian Oil", head of Rosneft Igor Sechin said in a statement.

The deal was signed on Monday among a number of other agreements made during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India. read more

Rosneft will supply up to 2 million tonnes of Russian oil loading from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk.

The deal follows several supply agreements between the companies in recent years. Most recently Rosneft and Indian Oil signed a deal for up to 2 million tonnes of oil supplies throughout 2020.

Indian Oil is also a shareholder in several Rosneft production projects in Russia, including Vankorneft and Taas-Yuryah.

Reporting by Olga Yagova and Gleb Gorodyankin Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.