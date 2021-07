The Rosneft logo is pictured on a safety helmet in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. Picture taken April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer, Rosneft (ROSN.MM), on Friday said one of its subsidiaries had discovered a new gas condensate field in Russia's Yakutia region.

Rosneft said the deposit, discovered by subsidiary Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha, contains more than 40 billion cubic metres of gas and more than 2 million tonnes of gas condensate.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow

