Russia's Rosneft seeks pre-payment, rouble conversion in oil tender - sources

A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

April 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Rosneft offered its Urals and Siberian Light oil via tender for loading in May-June and asked tender participants for 100% prepayment and for converting the payment into roubles, according to two sources citing tender documents.

Rosneft offered 5.1 million tonnes of Urals oil loading from Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk on May 1-June 30 and 0.32 million tonnes of Siberian Light loading on May 1-June 30 from Novorossiisk, the sources said.

The tender closes on April 21 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT).

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair

