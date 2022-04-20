Russia's Rosneft seeks pre-payment, rouble conversion in oil tender - sources
April 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Rosneft offered its Urals and Siberian Light oil via tender for loading in May-June and asked tender participants for 100% prepayment and for converting the payment into roubles, according to two sources citing tender documents.
Rosneft offered 5.1 million tonnes of Urals oil loading from Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk on May 1-June 30 and 0.32 million tonnes of Siberian Light loading on May 1-June 30 from Novorossiisk, the sources said.
The tender closes on April 21 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT).
