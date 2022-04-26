Russia's Rosneft seeks pre-payment in roubles for oil products

A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

April 26 (Reuters) - Russia's Rosneft offered oil products from its refineries for loading May-June in a tender requiring pre-payment in roubles, three market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Last week Rosneft has offered 6.5 million tonnes of crude oil via tenders for loading in May-June, seeking full pre-payment in roubles for the first time. read more

Bids were invited for about 2 million tonnes of fuel oil and vacuum gasoil (VGO), 1.4 million tonnes of naphtha and 1 million tonnes of marine diesel oil (MDO), traders added.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.