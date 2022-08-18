1 minute read
Russia's Sakhalin-2 LNG plant asks buyers to pay Gazprombank -Bloomberg News
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia has asked buyers from its Sakhalin-2 LNG plant to pay Gazprombank JSC (GZPRI.MM), Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
Sakhalin Energy LLC, the new operator, sent settlement instructions to customers for paying in U.S. dollars to Gazprombank, Bloomberg reported, citing documents. (https://bloom.bg/3QwqeZd)
Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely
