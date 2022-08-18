Russia's Sakhalin-2 LNG plant asks buyers to pay Gazprombank -Bloomberg News

The logo of Gazprom is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Reuters photographer

Companies Gazprombank AO Follow

Gazprom PAO Follow

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia has asked buyers from its Sakhalin-2 LNG plant to pay Gazprombank JSC (GZPRI.MM), Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Sakhalin Energy LLC, the new operator, sent settlement instructions to customers for paying in U.S. dollars to Gazprombank, Bloomberg reported, citing documents. (https://bloom.bg/3QwqeZd)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.