Russia's Sakhalin Energy shuts biggest production platform for maintenance

Russian liquefied natural gas producer (LNG) Sakhalin Energy said on Tuesday it would halt the Piltun-Astokhskaya-B (PA-B) offshore oil and gas production platform for planned annual maintenance for a month.

The PA-B platform is the first this year to shut for planned maintenance among the production assets of LNG plant Sakhalin-2, the company said.

Sakhalin Energy produced and shipped record volumes of LNG in 2020, topping 11.6 million tonnes. The company supplies LNG to the Asia-Pacific, with major customers in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China.

Equity holders in Sakhalin Energy include Gazprom (GAZP.MM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), and Japan's Mitsui (8031.T) and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T).

