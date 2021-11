Russia's Sberbank to lend $800 mln for Turkish nuclear power station

The logo of Russia's largest lender Sberbank in one of its offices in Moscow, Russia, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) said on Wednesday it would provide $800 million in loans for the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey, having provided $400 million in 2019.

The seven-year loan, consisting of two credit lines of $500 million and $300 million respectively, will be provided to a subsidiary of Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear firm building the plant, Sberbank said.

