Chief Executive of oil producer Rosneft Igor Sechin attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia February 15, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Igor Sechin, the head of Russian oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM), said on Saturday the world was facing an acute shortage of oil due to underinvestments amid a drive for alternative energy.

He also told an online session of St Petersburg's economic forum that a court order to deepen carbon cuts for Shell (RDSa.L) was a new form of risk for oil majors.

