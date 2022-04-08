1 minute read
Russia's Sibur to revise strategy on joint gas project with Sinopec
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 8 (Reuters) - Sibur, Russia's largest petrochemical producer, said on Friday that it needed to revise its strategy for developing the Amur Gas Chemical Complex with its Chinese partner Sinopec (0386.HK), and that a decision on the matter would be made soon.
Sources told Reuters in March that the state-run Sinopec Group had suspended talks on a major petrochemical investment and a gas marketing venture in Russia. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.