Russia's Sibur to revise strategy on joint gas project with Sinopec

April 8 (Reuters) - Sibur, Russia's largest petrochemical producer, said on Friday that it needed to revise its strategy for developing the Amur Gas Chemical Complex with its Chinese partner Sinopec (0386.HK), and that a decision on the matter would be made soon.

Sources told Reuters in March that the state-run Sinopec Group had suspended talks on a major petrochemical investment and a gas marketing venture in Russia. read more

