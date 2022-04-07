Russia's Taif refinery shuts operations due to overstocking - sources

April 7 (Reuters) - Russia's 150,000 barrel-per-day Taif refinery in the Tatarstan region has shut down operations due to product overstocking as demand for Russian oil products slumps amid Western sanctions, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

"Taif is shut due to overstocking," one of the sources told Reuters. Another source involved in business activities with the refinery said the plant had been in shutdown mode for two days already.

Taif refinery did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Though sanctions imposed by the West against Russia do not target the energy sector directly, issues with financing, shipping and insurance have made Russian energy less attractive to buyers. read more

Major Russian oil refiners told the Energy Ministry they had planned deeper cuts to refinery runs due to overstocking after a sharp drop in European buying. read more

Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil may shut down refineries due to a lack of fuel oil storage capacity, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a letter from its head Vagit Alekperov to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Taif oil product loading to railcars fell 16% during the April 1-6 period compared to the same period in March, a source citing rail data told Reuters.

The third source said Taif had been experiencing issues with oil product sales for weeks now, and had stored some volumes in railcars.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Mark Heinrich and Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.