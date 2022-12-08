Russia's Transneft to lift oil shipment tariffs by 6% next year

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) is set to increase the tarriffs for transporting crude oil and oil products via its network by an average of almost 6% in 2023, according to data from a government web site.

Transportation tariffs are the only source of revenue for state-owned Transneft.

The tariff for oil transportation via the East Siberia - Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline for exports to China will total 3,147 roubles ($50) per tonne per 100 kilometres excluding value added tax.

($1 = 62.5560 roubles)

