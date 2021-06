An oil storage tank of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is pictured at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Russia February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Vladimir Soldatkin/File Photo

Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) is planning to supply 36.7 million tonnes of oil in June, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

Transneft plans to pump 2.92 million tonnes of oil through the Druzhba pipeline in June, TASS, another news agency, cited the company as saying.

