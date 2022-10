Companies Transneft' PAO Follow















MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) state-owned pipeline monopoly said on Wednesday it had received notice from Polish operator PERN about a leak on the Druzhba oil pipeline, Interfax reported.

Interfax quoted Transneft as saying that oil continues to be pumped towards Poland, and that PERN had not yet said how long repairs would take.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey











