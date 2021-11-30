Russia's Transneft says Q3 net profit up 23% y/y

A storage tank is pictured at the Gomel Transneft oil pumping station, which moves crude through the Druzhba pipeline westwards to Europe, near Mozyr, Belarus January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) said on Tuesday that its third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders rose 23% in year-on-year terms to 47.1 billion roubles ($628.63 million).

Profit for the period amounted to 48.3 billion roubles as the company recorded 276.3 billion roubles in revenue in Q3 in comparison with 224.7 billion roubles in the third quarter of 2020.

($1 = 74.9250 roubles)

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

