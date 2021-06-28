Russia's Transneft suspended pipelines last week due to contamination, says no risk to customers

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russia's Transneft (TRNF_p.MM)temporarily suspended two domestic oil pipelines last week after tainted oil was discovered there, the company said on Monday, adding the contaminated flows were localized with no risk to the customers.

Up to 5 million tonnes of Russian oil were contaminated with organic chlorides on their way to Europe via the Druzhba pipeline and a Baltic port in 2019, forcing Moscow to suspend exports to countries as far away as Germany and enter talks with customers, including European buyers, on compensation.

In a statement on Monday, Transneft said it temporarily suspended the Samara-Lopatino and Kuibyshev-Unecha-2 pipelines in the central Volga river region last week, using storages to continue oil supplies. Those pipelines were since restarted.

Transneft added that on June 25, it suspended an oil intake from Samaraneftegaz, a unit of the state oil company Rosneft (ROSN.MM), after discovering a high level of organic chlorides at an oil intake point Transneft said was used solely by Samaraneftegaz.

According to Transneft, the Mukhanovo oil intake point in the central Russia has recorded organic chloride levels of 87 parts per million (ppm) and 46 ppm on June 20 and 21, respectively. The usable level is set at 6 ppm.

Some 350,000 tonnes of oil might have been contaminated with the organic chlorides but the tained volumes were localised with no threat to the overall oil pipeline system, a major source of European oil needs, Transneft said.

Reuters could not immediately reach Rosneft for a comment.

