1 minute read
Russia's Yamal-Europe pipeline flows stop, bids emerge for eastward shipments
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline flows stopped on Tuesday morning after shipping gas westbound from Poland to Germany, its usual direction, overnight, data from German network operator Gascade showed.
On Monday, the Yamal pipeline was working in reverse mode, shipping gas from Germany to Poland, the data shows, and preliminary bids emerged for shipments to flow eastwards on Tuesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.