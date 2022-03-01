Russia's Yamal-Europe pipeline flows stop, bids emerge for eastward shipments

A worker checks pipes at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, some 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline flows stopped on Tuesday morning after shipping gas westbound from Poland to Germany, its usual direction, overnight, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

On Monday, the Yamal pipeline was working in reverse mode, shipping gas from Germany to Poland, the data shows, and preliminary bids emerged for shipments to flow eastwards on Tuesday.

Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

