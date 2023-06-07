Russneft's board recommends no dividend for 2022

Companies NK Russneft' PAO Follow















MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - The board of Russneft (RNFT.MM) has recommended not paying a dividend on 2022 results due to high market volatility and uncertainty, the mid-sized Russian oil producer said on Wednesday.

A raft of Russian companies have decided not to pay dividends on 2022 results as they grapple with Western sanctions and poor earnings.

Russneft's 2022 net income under Russian accounting standards plummeted to 8.4 billion roubles ($103 million) from 19.4 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 81.4800 roubles)

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely











