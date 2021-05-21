Markus Krebber, CFO of RWE and designated successor of outgoing CEO Rolf Martin Schmitz poses for a picture during a photo session at the headquarters of the German utility in Essen, Germany, March 11, 2021. Picture taken March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

RWE's (RWEG.DE) plan for a 2 gigawatt offshore wind park project to power BASF's (BASFn.DE) Ludwigshafen chemicals hub will cost more than 4 billion euros ($4.9 billion), Chief Executive Markus Krebber said.

Under the plans, 80% of the electricity to be generated by the offshore wind farm will go to BASF, while the remaining 20% will be used for a 300 megawatt electrolyser to produce green hydrogen, RWE said.

BASF will own 49% of the wind park, Krebber said.

($1 = 0.8176 euros)

