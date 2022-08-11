RWE CEO: we're in talks with all major LNG suppliers

Markus Krebber, CEO of the German power supplier RWE, attends a news conference during the company's capital markets day at the RWE headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE) is holding talks with all major suppliers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), not just Qatar and North America, Chief Executive Markus Krebber said, as Germany's largest power producer continues its efforts to replace Russian gas volumes.

RWE earlier this year said it was in discussions with potential LNG suppliers in the United States and Qatar, as Germany tries to diversify away from Russia, its largest supplier of natural gas.

"We are talking to all kinds of suppliers, and there are certainly other countries that have significant LNG export capacity," Krebber told journalist after presenting final first-half results. "The talks are ongoing."

RWE, which is less affected by the reduction of Russian gas supplies than rival Uniper (UN01.DE), said it shipped 40 LNG cargoes to Europe in the first six months of 2022, four times the amount of the same period last year.

Krebber said expanding LNG terminals was the key to improving gas supply in Europe, adding RWE would fill terminals once they have been built, including a planned floating unit in Bruensbuettel that aims to start operations in December.

"Infrastructure in Europe is at a breaking point," he said.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Matthias Inverardi and Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.