RWE chairman rebuffs criticism from activist investor Enkraft

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Feb 16 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE) on Wednesday said the composition of the power utility's supervisory board adequately reflects its strategic positioning, dismissing recent criticism from activist shareholder Enkraft that this was not the case.

The comments by RWE Supervisory Board Chairman Werner Brandt mark the latest development in an ongoing row that has pitted Enkraft, which demands that RWE divests its brown coal activities to raise value, against the firm's leadership.

Enkraft reckons that such a move could increase RWE's share price to more than 60 euros, from 36.82 euros now, and recently said the utility's supervisory board composition was no longer in line with its strong focus on renewables.

Brandt, in a letter to Enkraft dated Feb. 16, said the strategy of RWE, Germany's largest power producer and one of Europe's biggest renewables firms, was the immediate focus of the supervisory board's activity.

"I firmly reject your assessment that the supervisory board primarily limits itself to formal aspects of its function," he said in the letter reviewed by Reuters.

Brandt's remarks come in response to a letter Enkraft sent last week saying the board's composition "rather expresses the adherence to old structures than an attempt to keep pace with the changes in the energy industry through active adaptation".

The investor, which owns more than 500,000 shares in RWE, said it was "at least doubtful" whether the board was able to meet the new challenges that have emerged as part of the company's shift towards renewables.

Brandt said that RWE's shares had shown an outstanding performance since the group's capital markets day in November, where it unveiled a 50 billion euro ($57 billion) investment plan by 2030 to boost its business, most notably renewables. read more

While RWE's shares are up 15% since then -- outperforming a 26% drop in Denmark's Orsted (ORSTED.CO) and 21% drop in Portugal's EDPR (EDPR.LS) -- its 8.1 EV/EBITDA multiple trades at a discount to both.

($1 = 0.8783 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; additional reporting by Victoria Waldersee; editing by Richard Pullin

