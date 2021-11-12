RWE has reached deal to sell parts of solar plant builder Belectric

A RWE logo is seen in this illustration taken October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE), Germany's largest power producer, has reached a deal to sell parts of solar-plant builder Belectric, it said on Friday.

"We can confirm that there is a transaction in relation to the divestment of parts of Belectric. The transaction still needs to be approved by the respective authorities," RWE said in an e-mailed response to Reuters.

It did not identify any buyers, saying the deal still needed to be approved by the respective authorities.

Sources had said this week that RWE was weighing a sale of the unit, which it bought for less than 100 million euros ($114 million) five years ago. read more

($1 = 0.8737 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray

