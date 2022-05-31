RWE has transferred euros to Russian account to pay for gas
FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE), Germany's largest power producer, has paid for Russian gas under a new mechanism drawn up by Moscow, a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday.
"We confirm that we have paid euros into the account," the spokesperson said.
RWE earlier this month said it had opened an account in Russia to pay for gas in euros and that the first payment under the new regime would be due in late May. read more
