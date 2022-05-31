RWE has transferred euros to Russian account to pay for gas

The logo of the German power supplier RWE is pictured at the RWE headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE), Germany's largest power producer, has paid for Russian gas under a new mechanism drawn up by Moscow, a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday.

"We confirm that we have paid euros into the account," the spokesperson said.

RWE earlier this month said it had opened an account in Russia to pay for gas in euros and that the first payment under the new regime would be due in late May. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.