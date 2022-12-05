RWE initiates arbitration proceedings against Gazprom - Handelsblatt

The logo of the German power supplier RWE is pictured at the RWE headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - German energy firm RWE (RWEG.DE) has initiated arbitration proceedings against Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) over missing gas deliveries, Handelsblatt daily reported on Monday, citing a company spokesperson.

The move comes after Uniper (UN01.DE) last week launched an arbitration process in the hope of securing billions of euros in compensation from Gazprom over undelivered gas volumes.

Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks