RWE raises outlook on trading, gas plants

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE), Germany's largest utility, on Tuesday raised its 2023 outlook at its gas-fired power pants and on better-than-expected profits at its trading business.

The company now expects adjusted core profit of 7.1 billion to 7.7 billion euros ($7.8 billion to $8.5 billion), up from 5.8 billion to 6.4 billion euros previously.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Chris Reese

