RWE rejects activist shareholder proposal for brown coal spin-off

The logo of the German power supplier RWE is pictured at the RWE headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE) on Tuesday rejected a motion brought forward by activist shareholder Enkraft asking to prepare a spin off of the utility's brown coal activities, and recommended shareholders to deny it at the annual general meeting on April 28.

"The spin-off of the lignite business proposed by Enkraft is the least appropriate of several ways to continue developing the RWE Group," the company said in a statement published on its website.

RWE, in the statement, said a spin-off would also close the door for "more promising alternatives that could be developed with the consent of policymakers such as a transfer to a foundation".

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers

